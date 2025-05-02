NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $60.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $68.22. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $75.59.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

