NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $14.54.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PARA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

