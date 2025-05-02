NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,693,000 after acquiring an additional 990,362 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $57.73 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

