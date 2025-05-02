NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 1,226.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 82,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,682,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter.

XSVM opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.64. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $61.40.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

