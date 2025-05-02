NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 1,700.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,454.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $126.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average of $105.04.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

