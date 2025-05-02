NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,580,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,589,000 after purchasing an additional 60,307 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,746,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,716,000 after buying an additional 348,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $78.24 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $104,656.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,078,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,963,846.24. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,507. This represents a 79.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEI Investments

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.