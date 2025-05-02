NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 425,602 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 361,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 212,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 729,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 193,954 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

NYSE:VGM opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.