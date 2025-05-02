NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CXM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,477,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,728,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sprinklr by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sprinklr by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 434,920 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CXM opened at $7.74 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

