NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 3,111.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

HERO stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $110.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Profile

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

