NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Position in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of abrdn Global Income Fund worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 107,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of abrdn Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $6.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About abrdn Global Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

