NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 390.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in FOX by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FOX by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,753 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FOX by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cfra Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.65.

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

