NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SBA Communications by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications
SBA Communications Price Performance
NASDAQ SBAC opened at $240.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.44 and a 1 year high of $252.64.
SBA Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SBA Communications
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.