NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2,580.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in IDACORP by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,424,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $374,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,133 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 998,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,103,000 after acquiring an additional 429,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $660,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth $7,547,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. StockNews.com downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.50.

IDA opened at $116.18 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.64 and a 1-year high of $120.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.24 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 62.77%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

