NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 29,155 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMHI opened at $49.79 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45.

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

