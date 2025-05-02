NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in BancFirst by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANF opened at $119.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $132.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average is $116.53.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $723,480. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,404,500. 32.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

