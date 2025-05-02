NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 135,146 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 269,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,713.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 209,910 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 190,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 58,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,158,000. 32.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

