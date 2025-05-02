NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,235,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,058,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

MOO stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.89. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

