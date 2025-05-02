NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 626.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -303.60 and a beta of 2.30. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $86.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $6,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,130,000. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $2,362,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,718,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,513,955.90. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,790 shares of company stock worth $23,181,163. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credo Technology Group

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.