NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE (NYSEARCA:BUFP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE (NYSEARCA:BUFP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE by 289.9% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000.

PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE Stock Up 0.3 %

PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE Profile

The PGIM Laddered S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF (BUFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETFs. BUFP was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

