NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 2,474 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Kingstone Companies worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 53,684.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $242.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

