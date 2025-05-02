NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 3,121 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1,200.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.83. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,621.60. This represents a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

