NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 5,326 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 1,170.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $312,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.