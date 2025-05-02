NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 573 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,335,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 243,776 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 798,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 180,475 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 561,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 558,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 49,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.