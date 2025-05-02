NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF Stock Performance

MSOX opened at $4.57 on Friday. AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $122.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF Profile

The Advisorshares Msos 2x Daily ETF (MSOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the daily total return of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) through swap agreements. MSOX was launched on Aug 23, 2022 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

