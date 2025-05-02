NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,477,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,209,000 after purchasing an additional 101,668 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,255,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,953,000 after acquiring an additional 714,063 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,832,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,388,000 after acquiring an additional 167,379 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $94,629,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLS

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.