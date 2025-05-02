NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,082 Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of TEO opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEO shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Telecom Argentina from $6.10 to $6.20 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Telecom Argentina from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Featured Stories

