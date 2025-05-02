NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,609 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGAL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $58.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

