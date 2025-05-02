NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the third quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $584,000.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MMIT opened at $23.72 on Friday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $24.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09.

About NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

