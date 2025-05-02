NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in TORM were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of TORM by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TORM by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TORM by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Stock Down 0.9 %

TRMD stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. TORM plc has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06.

TORM Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of TORM from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TORM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TORM

TORM Profile

(Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.