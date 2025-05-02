NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 542,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 250,024 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,044 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFO opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.