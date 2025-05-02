NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,781 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in EverCommerce were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 49,745 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 61,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 17,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $179,281.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,312,931.20. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $55,515.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,187,695 shares in the company, valued at $22,030,088.65. This represents a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,207 shares of company stock worth $2,730,908. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

EverCommerce Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

