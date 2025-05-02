NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -1,281.82%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.