NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBLD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,912,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 74,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

