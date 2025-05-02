NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 4,974 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in St. Joe by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in St. Joe by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $4,508,427.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,162,524 shares in the company, valued at $808,526,505.64. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $14,113,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Performance

St. Joe stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

