NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 5,128 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZETA opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZETA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

