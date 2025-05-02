NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 5,128 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zeta Global Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of ZETA opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Zeta Global
About Zeta Global
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zeta Global
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.