NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 646 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,732,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,159,000 after acquiring an additional 144,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,917,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $354,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,403,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,272,000 after purchasing an additional 129,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,070,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,434,000 after purchasing an additional 572,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Hologic by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,463 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.