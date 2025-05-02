NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBJP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4,319.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $60.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

