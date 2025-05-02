NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $933,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDO opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $13.01.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

