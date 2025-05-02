NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $65.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NextEra Energy traded as low as $65.46 and last traded at $66.84, with a volume of 13757016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.25.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.46.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $135.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

