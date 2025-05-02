Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 63,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Noah by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Noah by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Noah by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Noah by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOAH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Noah in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Noah Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE NOAH opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $89.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

