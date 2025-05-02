Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,058,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660,482 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,437,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,187 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,272,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Talos Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,147,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,443,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 375,919 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

NOK stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

