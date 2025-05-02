Northland Capmk Forecasts Rezolve AI Q3 Earnings

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Rezolve AI in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rezolve AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Rezolve AI’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RZLV opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. Rezolve AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RZLV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

