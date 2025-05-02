Northland Capmk Weighs in on AXT’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for AXT in a research report issued on Monday, April 28th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for AXT’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for AXT’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

AXT Stock Performance

AXTI opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.36.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 11.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,937,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 766,122 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of AXT by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,551,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,211 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 915,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 668,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 606,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 96,195 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

