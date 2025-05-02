Northland Capmk Weighs in on Telos’ Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Telos in a research note issued on Sunday, April 27th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Telos’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Telos’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Telos had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Telos from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of TLS opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Telos has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $205.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Telos

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Telos by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,523,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,076 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Telos by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,569,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Telos by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 162,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Telos by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 198,676 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

