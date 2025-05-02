NOV (NYSE:NOV) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NOV traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 8172850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

NOV has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NOV by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NOV by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. NOV’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

