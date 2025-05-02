Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,521 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,412.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $306.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.10 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

