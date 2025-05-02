Nurix Therapeutics’ (NRIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NRIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NRIX opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $38,835.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,434. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $84,404.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,660.76. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,640 shares of company stock worth $151,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

