Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 51,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 175,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

