NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Cut by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,211 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 5.3% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $111.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

