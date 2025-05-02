OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 388.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 53,060 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 157,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 177.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 708,020 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $14.66 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

